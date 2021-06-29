Nine COVID cases reported in Hamilton, five in Halton
Local COVID case counts continue to drop. Hamilton Public Health reported nine new cases toiday and Halton Public Health only five. Hamilton’s active case count is down to 116. There were no deaths in either reporting unit. Hospitalizations in Hamilton stand at 33 while Halton’s hospital count is down to five. Hamilton is still reporting only one active outbreak—that at Meadowlands Daycare involving two children
Ontario is reporting 299 cases of COVID19 and over 28,300 tests completed. Provincial health officials say today’s numbers are inflated due to a data review and clean-up. As a result, the death count has been increased by 25. Locally, there are 130 new cases in Toronto, 69 in the Region of Waterloo, 20 in Peel Region, 11 in Grey Bruce, 10 in Durham Region and 10 in Niagara Region. Yesterday saw another single-day record for vaccinations with more than 265,000 shots administered. There have been 14,472,741 doses administered, and 5,563,469 residents have been fully vaccinated.