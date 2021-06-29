Bulldogs are back October 9th!

The Ontario Hockey League today announced the regular season schedule of games for 2021-22, kicking-off a brand new #GameON campaign in celebration of the League’s return to the ice. Hamilton Bulldogs will start their season on the road in Oshawa, Friday October 8th, and then stage their Home opener against Barrie, Saturday October 9th at 7PM.

“It’s an exciting time of new beginnings for our League,” said Commissioner David Branch. “The OHL continues its tradition of developing the world’s best young student athletes and we’re very much looking forward to having players back in OHL communities as they pursue both their hockey and academic-related goals.

“We’re also looking ahead to the safe return of our great fans to OHL arenas this season,” Branch added. “The OHL benefits from a long and storied past on the ice, but the fans, billets and community partners have always played an integral role in making our League so special.”

Divisional alignment remains the same in 2021-22, with each of the League’s 20 member teams playing a 68-game unbalanced schedule predominantly consisting of intra-conference play. Cross-conference matchups will occur in select instances between opponents of close geographical proximity. The OHL’s three American-based teams – the Erie Otters, Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit – will open the season facing each other exclusively through the end of October.

The OHL continues the tradition of being primarily a weekend league in order to accommodate families and the student athlete with close to 82% (586 games) of the schedule played between Thursday and Sunday. Friday night remains an OHL fixture with 206 games scheduled followed by 164 games on Saturdays and 126 on Sundays.

The Bulldogs will stage their student day March 3.

Click here for the Hamilton Bulldog Schedule https://hamiltonbulldogs.com/schedule/70/1

Click here for the full OHL schedule https://ontariohockeyleague.com/schedule/70