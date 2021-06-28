Hamilton Police continue to investigate the sudden death of a Hamilton man

Hamilton Police are still hoping someone can help them find out the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found in a wooded area near Carter Park.

On Friday, June 25, 2021 shortly after 10:30 a.m. Hamilton Police responded to the area of Victoria Avenue South and Young Street in Hamilton. A 38-year-old male was located in a wooded area and pronounced deceased on scene.

Carter Park in the Victoria Avenue-Young area

The male was not from the area in which he was located and Hamilton Police are still trying to determine what brought him to that location.

Family notifications are complete, however Hamilton Police are not releasing the name of the male at this time.

Hamilton Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area of Carter Park between 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021 and 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 who may have seen or heard any type of disturbance.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com