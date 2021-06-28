Burlington recreation facilities set to go to Step 2 reopening

The Province has announced that Ontario, including Halton Region and the City of Burlington, will officially move into Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen, beginning Friday, June 30 at 12:01 a.m

Changes to recreation programming

Sport Fields

Effective June 30, all outdoor sport is open, and the City will contact sport organizations for scheduling. Additional guidelines include:

Cohorting is no longer needed and there are no league limits

Incidental contact is allowed, e.g. tagging a player in baseball, or a defender using their body in soccer. Sustained contact that takes place in games like rugby or football is not permitted

Face masks are not required when outdoors but recommended. Masks are required if you cannot maintain a three-meter distance for sports, and two-meter distance for other activities

Outdoor sport facilities with spectators is permitted at 25% for seated venues.

Outdoor Pools

Nelson and Mountainside Pool and Splash Parks, LaSalle Splash Park and splash pads are open for swimming lessons, drop-in lap swims, and recreational swims, including Tim Hortons Free Summer Swimming Days throughout the summer, until Sept. 6.

For all outdoor pools, registration is required 25-hours in advance at burlington.ca/dropinandplay, and all participants must fill out the pre-screening form one hour before their pool time at burlington.ca/screening.

Summer swim passes, and 30-day lap swim passes, can be purchased at liveandplay.burlington.ca

For more information on pools, visit burlington.ca/swimming.

Outdoor Adult Drop-in Programs

Outdoor adult drop-in programs for wellness and fitness are open for registration. Pre-registration is required at burlington.ca/dropinandplay.

Facilities

Indoor facilities will remain closed until Step 3 of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopen with exceptions such as summer camps.

Other City services City Hall

426 Brant St. The Service Burlington counter at City Hall, at 426 Brant St., is open to the public to offer in-person payments for: Parking permits and tickets Property taxes Freedom of Information requests Garbage tags Dog licenses Property information requests Recreation services The counter is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Service Burlington offers marriage licenses and commissioning services by appointment only. Please call Service Burlington at 905-335-7777 or start your booking online to schedule an appointment at burlington.ca/marriagelicences or burlington.ca/commissioning. Payment methods accepted

Debit card payments and cheques are accepted for all payment types. Credit cards are accepted for all payment types except property taxes. If you would like to pay property taxes in cash, please visit your local bank to make the payment. Burlington Transit Burlington Transit continues to operate on a modified schedule. For schedule and real-time bus information, visit myride.burlingtontransit.ca. Reduced Youth Summer passes and SPLIT passes are available to purchase at the Downtown Terminal, 430 John St. Halton Court Services In-person court administration counter services at 4085 Palladium Way are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday. Telephone payments are available at 905-637-1274, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Many services are also available by email at burlingtoncourt@burlington.ca or online at Halton Court Services. Parking Parking enforcement is in effect. Residents needing to park on-street past the five-hour limit can apply for a parking permit or exemptions at burlington.ca/parkingexemption. Roads, Parks and Forestry Services provided by the Roads, Parks and Forestry Department will continue as needed. Residents with questions or concerns can email RPF@burlington.ca or call 905-333-6166.



