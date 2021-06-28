12 COVID cases reported in Hamilton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 12 new COVID cases and no deaths. Hospitalizations in Hamilton stand at 31, There is only one active outbreak in Hamilton involving two children in a daycare. There are now only 121 active cases of COVID in the city. Halton, which does not report daily counts on weekends reported 20 new COVID cases since last Friday. There were no deaths and hospitals in Halton now have six COVID patients.

Ontario is reporting 210 cases of COVID19 and three deaths. Nearly 13,100 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.8 percent. Locally, there are 37 new cases in Toronto, 26 in the Region of Waterloo, 25 in Grey Bruce, 15 in Peel Region and 12 in Niagara Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 14,207,510 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 180,369 doses administered yesterday. There are now 4,324,770 residents fully vaccinated.