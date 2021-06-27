Toronto vaccine day in full swing

To mark the day, the Toronto Sign is lit pink today to mark Toronto’s “Our Winning Shot” COVID vaccination clinic at Scotiabank Arena.

Close to 1,500 people came together for the event—800 volunteers, 400 vaccinators 300 support staff.

25,000 people have registered for the shot and if they are all administered it will will more than double the current Canadian record for most people vaccinated at a one-day clinic and is on track to set a new worldwide single-day clinic record.

Toronto Mayor John Tory receiving his second shot at the Scotiabank Arena

The clinic is a partnership between the City, Michael Garron Hospital, University Health Network, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, and Scotiabank. At midday vaccinations were moving smoothly with participants reporting that despite the long lineups, the process is moving quickly with the total time from start to finish is about 30 minutes. One vaccinated the residents sit in the seats at Scotiabank arena for their 15-minute recovery period.