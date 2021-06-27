Ontario reporting 287 COVID cases as fully vaccinated total tops 4 Million

Ontario is reporting 287 cases of #COVID19 and 12 deaths. Over 18,500 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.5 percent. Locally, there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel Region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 14,027,141 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 202,672 doses administered yesterday. Fully vaccinated residents now stand at 4,163,621.

Hamilton Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID for the second straight day. There were no deaths. There is now only one active outbreak underway in Hamilton at the Meadowlands Preschool where two kids are testing positive, Halton Public health does not provide updates on weekends.