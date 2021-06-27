The Bay Observer
Now Reading
Ontario reporting 287 COVID cases as fully vaccinated total tops 4 Million
The Bay Observer
The Bay Observer

 

Ontario reporting 287 COVID cases as fully vaccinated total tops 4 Million

by
June 27, 2021

Ontario is reporting 287 cases of #COVID19 and 12 deaths. Over 18,500 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.5 percent. Locally, there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel Region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 14,027,141 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 202,672 doses administered yesterday. Fully vaccinated residents now stand at 4,163,621.

Hamilton Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID for the second straight day. There were no deaths. There is now only one active outbreak underway in Hamilton at the Meadowlands Preschool where two kids are testing positive, Halton Public health does not provide updates on weekends.

What's Your Reaction?
Don't Agree
0
Happy
0
In Love
0
Not Sure
0
View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Bay Observer

© 2019 The Bay Observer. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top