Hamilton reporting 10 new COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health reported 10 new COVID cases Sunday and no deaths. Hamilton’s seven-day average for new cases in down to 14, and the positivity rate is 2.2 percent. There is only one active outbreak in Hamilton. Halton Public Health is not reporting weekend totals, but as of Friday was down to eight hospitalizations.

Ontario is reporting 287 cases of #COVID19 and 12 deaths. Over 18,500 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.5 percent. Locally, there are 66 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 42 in Toronto, 38 in Grey Bruce, 26 in Peel Region and 16 in the Porcupine Health Unit region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 14,027,141 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 202,672 doses administered yesterday. Fully vaccinated residents now stand at 4,163,621.