Burlington Provincial Liberals nominate Mariam Manaa

A native of the Gaza Strip in Palestinian territory has been selected the Liberal candidate for Burlington in the next provincial election.

Mariam Manaa, 25, defeated Halton District School Board Chair Andrea Grebenc in a vote that was done virtually on Saturday night. Results of the voting were not released.

Manaa emigrated to Canada with her family from Gaza at the age of eight.

She worked as a summer intern with Oakville North-Burlington MP Pam Damoff and more than three years as a constituency assistant for Burlington MP Karina Gould, the minister of international developed.

Manaa studied urban planning at Mohawk College and has volunteered at the Halton Mosque. She speaks English and Arabic.

“Mariam is a strong leader who continues to fight to improve the lives of those in Burlington,” said OLP Leader, Steven Del Duca. “I’m very happy to have Mariam on our team as we get ready to take on Doug Ford in the next election.”

She said that it was while working for Damoff and Gould that she got the inspiration to enter politics.

Ward 2 Councillor Lisa Kearns had announced she would seek the nomination, but withdrew her name before the deadline.