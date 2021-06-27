Aldershot church honoured for COVID relief

Aldershot’s St. Matthew’s Church has received and distributed almost 11 tons of food and toiletries since the start of the pandemic. That achievement is now being celebrated.

The church’s massive effort was recognized last week at the annual Burlington Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. St. Matthew’s received the Mayor’s Community Service – Not-For-Profit Award.

When the pandemic started the church organized a safe, touch-free method of receiving community donations.

“They hosted drive-thru drop-offs on Mondays and Wednesdays where residents could simply pull in to the church parking lot, place their donations onto skids and drive away. Church volunteers would then load the donated items into their cars and take them to their ultimate destinations”, said the Mayor. Volunteers dropping off their donations

St. Matthew’s Outreach Chair Grace Wilbur greeted donors with a Thank You sign, in a variety of languages, from the safe side of the church’s glass windows. Her colleague Jim Young meanwhile organized nine drivers to transport the food to the Burlington Food Bank and the Compassion Society.

One of the organizers, Connie Price, commented that people brought donations from as far away as Paris, Ontario.

“It’s been a great experience. It’s been wonderful to see all the people who stepped up from young children with wagons full of food to university students who collected food in their neighbourhoods”. Volunteer Jim Young sorting the donations

The drop-off is continuing every Wednesday from 10 a:m to 1 p:m.

St. Matthew’s, at 126 Plains Road East, has a long history of community service including hosting the popular “Out-4-Lunch” seniors’ events in cooperation with other local churches. It is also a key player in the “Partnering Aldershot” group of community service agencies.

Story and pictures by Rick Craven