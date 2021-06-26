The Burlington Teen Tour Band hopes to play in Dublin next St Patrick’s Day

2022 will mark the Burlington Teen Tour Band’s 75th anniversary. To help celebrate, the band is hoping to march in the internationally renowned St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland in March 2022, based on regulatory requirements, including any travel restrictions, that may still be in place next year. As information continues to evolve on the pandemic, the City will closely follow all guidance from government and health officials, leading up to this event next year.

The band was originally invited to participate in the 2021 parade but was unable to attend as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the anticipated trip to Ireland, the Burlington Teen Tour Band is busy working on plans, including local events to help mark 75 years of making music in Burlington.

Said Rob Bennett, Director of Bands and Music Services. “as we continue to see a decrease in COVID cases, the band is hopeful and has their eyes set on the Emerald Isle for what is sure to be one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day Festivals Ireland and the world have ever seen. We will be constantly reviewing and evaluating to ensure our member’s safety is never compromised, as we continue to come out of COVID. The members have been keeping busy throughout COVID with virtual and in-person rehearsals when the guidelines have permitted, so they are ready to once again proudly represent Burlington, Ontario, and Canada on the world stage!” Teen Tour Band at Pearl Harbor memorial

Since 1947, thousands of local youth have marched in the band ranks, and over the years, the band has become the largest and oldest youth marching band in Canada. From their first-ever performance in the Burlington Christmas parade in 1947 to their first tour to Warren, Ohio, the Burlington Teen Tour Band has grown into one of the premier youth bands in demand around the world. The band has played at D-Day anniversaries at Juno Beach in France, a Pearl Harbour commemoration and at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena California.

Youth between the ages of 13 -21 years old can join the Burlington Teen Tour Band (BTTB) ranks, regardless of experience or musical ability. Individuals interested in learning more or joining the band, can contact the City by telephone at 905-335-7807 or by email at BTTB@Burlington.ca.