Hamilton reporting 19 New COVID cases

Hamilton Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID for the second straight day. There were no deaths. There is now only one active outbreak underway in Hamilton at the Meadowlands Preschool where two kids are testing positive, Halton Public health does not provide updates on weekends.

After five straight days of reporting fewer than 300 new COVID cases, Ontario is reporting 346 cases of COVID19 and over 25,600 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.3 percent. There were 13 deaths reported as well. Locally, there are 64 new cases in Toronto, 39 in the Region of Waterloo, 34 in Peel Region, 32 in Grey Bruce and 24 in the Porcupine Health Unit region. Hospitalizations remain below 300.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 13,824,469 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 256,260 doses administered yesterday setting another single day record. With 3,988,000 residents fully vaccinated, Ontario should pass the 4 Million mark today for fully vaccinated residents.