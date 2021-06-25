New CT scanner will ease test backlog at West Lincoln Memorial

Residents in and around Grimsby will no longer have to travel to Hamilton or Niagara for CT scans. This week marked the delivery and launch of first-ever Computed Tomography (CT) scanner at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

The CT scanner has been in planning since WLMH joined the HHSC in 2014. Demand for CT scans across the Hamilton and West Niagara area has increased every year, being accelerated by the rapid population growth over the past decade. It’s anticipated that this machine will provide more than 7,000 scans per year.

The scanner will serve both inpatients (those admitted to the hospital, often through the Emergency Department) as well as outpatients being referred by primary care providers across HHS’ service area. Patients requiring regular scans for multiple complex conditions, including interventions and treatments relating to cancer diagnoses, will also have the opportunity to receive scans at the site.

In the past patients who required a CT scan would have been transferred to another HHS site (commonly Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre or Hamilton General Hospital) to receive the scan. The CT scanner at WLMH will add capacity to and operate within HHS’ coordinated diagnostic system which serves patients across Hamilton, West Niagara and surrounding areas. Patients will continue to be scheduled for scans based on CT availability and clinical need.

Funding for the CT scanner was provided by generous donations to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation. The machine was procured through HHS’ landmark Managed Equipment Services (MES) agreement with Siemens Healthineers. HHS funded the construction of the suite. Said Leslie Gautier, Vice-President, Clinical Support Services and Surgery, Hamilton Health Sciences, “the CT scanner at WLMH will add much needed capacity to the system, improving timely access to care and test results for patients who need it the most.”

Meanwhile, WLMH is currently in the final planning stages toward being rebuilt. Shovels are expected to be in the ground by late spring 2022. The CT scanner will transfer to the new building once it is built.