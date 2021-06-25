Hamilton reporting 19 new COVID cases, end to outbreak at Denholme Manor

Hamilton Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases and no deaths, Hospitalizations in Hamilton increased by 5 to 34. The outbreak at Denholme Manor has been declared officially over. That leaves only three active outbreaks in Hamilton involving a total of ten individuals. Halton region reported seven new cases and no deaths. There are eight people in Halton Hospitals with COVID.

Ontario is reporting 256 cases of COVID19 and two deaths. That is the lowest daily death count since October. Nearly 26,600 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.3 percent. Locally, there are 39 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 38 in Peel Region, 36 in Toronto and 18 in Grey Bruce. Hospitalization in Ontario were reported at 275.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 13,568,209 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 246,393 doses administered yesterday – a new record. 3,761,221 are now fully vaccinated.