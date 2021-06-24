Hamilton reports 20 new COVID cases as Ontario numbers continue to improve

Halton Public Health came within one case of having no new COVID cases. There was a single new case reported in Oakville, while Burlington, Milton and Halton Hills all reported zero. Hamilton, on the other hand had a slight bump in cases, reporting 20. There was also a new outbreak at the Meadowlands Preschool involving two Children. Hamilton has four active cases underway at present. Hamilton hospitalizations are now down to 29, while Halton hospitals are treating eight COVID patients.

On the day where the province has announced an accelerated Phase two reopening, Ontario is reporting 296 cases of COVID19 and six deaths. Over 29,500 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.2 percent. A month ago the positivity rate was 6.2 percent. Locally, there are 95 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 20 in Peel Region and 17 in Ottawa.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 13,321,816 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 225,188 doses administered yesterday. Almost 200,000 of yesterdays shots were second doses, brining the total number of residents fully vaccinated to 3,542,439.