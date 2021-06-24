Federal election Battle lines shaping up in Flamborough -Glanbrook
AS election rumors swirl in Ottawa, the Federal Liberal and Conservative nominations for Flamborough-Glanbrook are nearing their close and the race could see two experienced political operatives facing off. Dan Muys, who has served as director of communications for retiring MP David Sweet has indicated he will seek the Conservative nomination to replace his boss. Meanwhile Federal Liberals are voting today for their nominee and former Hamilton Mayoralty candidate Vito Sgro is seeking the nomination. Muys, a public relations consultant has been handling communications for MP Sweet for the past 15 years and is also president of the Hamilton Chapter of the Canadian Public Relations Society. Sgro is a Hamilton accountant, who challenged Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger in the 2018 municipal election and garnered over 50,000 votes. He has been an active fundraiser and organizer for the Liberals since his high school days. He is also a founding shareholder of the Bay Observer. The cutoff date for signing up members for the Conservatives is midnight tomorrow. The Liberal vote will end at 9PM tonight. The Bay Observer was unable to reach an NDP contact locally or in Ottawa to discuss that party’s candidate.