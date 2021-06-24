COVID restrictions will ease in time for Canada Day

Ontarians will finally be able to visit a barber or hairdresser as Doug Ford made it official this morning that Ontario will enter phase two of reopening next Wednesday Jun 30th. Moving the reopening forward by two days means more relaxed conditions for recreation and social gatherings on the Canada Day Holiday.

In order to enter Step Two of the Roadmap, Ontario needed to have vaccinated 70 per cent of adults with one dose and 20 per cent with two doses for at least two weeks. As of June 23, 2021, over 76 per cent of the population in Ontario ages 18 and over have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 29 per cent have received their second dose. More than 13.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered provincewide.

The province was also looking at the situation in Ontario hospitals before making the decision. During the period of June 11 to 17, the provincial case rate decreased by 24.6 per cent. As of June 22, the number of patients with COVID-19 in ICUs is 305, including 10 patients from Manitoba, as compared to 450 two weeks ago.

What Phase two means…

Step Two of the Roadmap focuses on the resumption of more outdoor activities and limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn, with other restrictions in place. This includes, but is not limited to:

Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people;

Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 5 people;

Essential and other select retail permitted at 50 per cent capacity;

Non-essential retail permitted at 25 per cent capacity;

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times, and at 25 per cent capacity and other restrictions;

Outdoor dining with up to 6 people per table, with exceptions for larger households and other restrictions;

Indoor religious services, rites, or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted at up to 25 per cent capacity of the particular room;

Outdoor fitness classes limited to the number of people who can maintain 3 metres of physical distance;

Outdoor sports without contact or modified to avoid contact, with no specified limit on number of people or teams participating, with restrictions;

Overnight camps for children operating in a manner consistent with the safety guidelines produced by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health;

Outdoor sport facilities with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;

Outdoor concert venues, theatres and cinemas, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;

Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways, with spectators permitted at 25 per cent capacity;

Outdoor fairs, rural exhibitions, festivals, permitted at 25 per cent capacity and with other restrictions.

Please view the regulation for the full list of public health and workplace safety measures that need to be followed.

Phase three could come in late July

While the province has surpassed Step Three vaccination targets, Ontario may remain in Step Two for a period of approximately 21 days to allow the most recent vaccinations to reach their full effectiveness and to evaluate any impacts of moving to Step Two on key public health and health care indicators. When it is determined to be safe, the province will promptly move to Step Three of the Roadmap to Reopen.