COVID cases, positivity drop in Ontario

On the day where the province has announced an accelerated Phase two reopening, Ontario is reporting 296 cases of COVID19 and six deaths. Over 29,500 tests completed, for a positivity rate of 1.2 percent. A month ago the positivity rate was 6.2 percent. Locally, there are 95 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 20 in Peel Region and 17 in Ottawa.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 13,321,816 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 225,188 doses administered yesterday. Almost 200,000 of yesterdays shots were second doses, brining the total number of residents fully vaccinated to 3,542,439.

Local COVID cases are dropping sharply. Hamilton Public Health reported only five new cases Wednesday-the lowest single-day total since February. It was a similar case in Halton where only three cases were reported. The drop in cases is reflected in the positivity rate in Hamilton-now at 2.2 percent. Hamilton hospitalizations are down to 30 and Halton Hospitals have seven COVID patients.