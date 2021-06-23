Ford Considering phase two reopening in time for July 1 Holiday

It’s only two days earlier, but it could have a big impact on Ontario’s enjoyment of the July 1 Canada Day holiday. Premier Doug Ford is considering moving up the second step of Ontario’s economic reopening to June 30. The matter was discussed in cabinet today and an announcement could be imminent.

“We’re working to get to Stage 2 as quickly as possible and Step 3, as soon as it’s safe, after that,” Ford said.

A phase two opening would allow shaggy Ontarians to get their hair cuts and to visit nail salons.

The news comes amid a surge in vaccination rates and as COVID-19 cases across Ontario continue to trend downwards in recent weeks. Yesterday, Ontario met the vaccination thresholds required to enter the third and final step of its economic reopening weeks ahead of schedule, with 76 per cent of residents aged 18 and above having received their first dose, while 25 per cent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

However, the province’s top health officials have made clear that the province would wait a minimum of 21 days before advancing to the next stage of reopening. Should a decision be made to go to phase two on June 20 the staged three opening would be July 21–providing two weekends in July with near-normal conditions.