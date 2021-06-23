COVID counts locally and in province are the lowest in months
Local COVID cases are dropping sharply. Hamilton Public Health reported only five new cases Wednesday-the lowest single-day total since February. It was a similar case in Halton where only three cases were reported. The drop in cases is reflected in the positivity rate in Hamilton-now at 2.2 percent. Hamilton hospitalizations are down to 30 and Halton Hospitals have seven COVID patients.
Ontario is reporting 255 cases of COVID19 and 11 deaths. Nearly 27,400 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 1.6 percent. Locally, there are 57 new cases in Toronto, 53 in the Region of Waterloo, 25 in Peel Region, 23 in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit region and 14 in Ottawa. There were 227,318 vaccinations administered yesterday, another one-day record for a total of almost 13,100,000 vaccinations. Almost 200,000 of the new vaccinations were second doses. There are now 3,343,744 residents fully vaccinated.