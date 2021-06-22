Show the love in Downtown Burlington and support the local business community

Tourism Burlington is launching the Free Local Love web-based passport with savings, specials & promotions

There has never been a better time to show local businesses some love. The past 16 months have been very hard on tourism-related businesses; as things begin to reopen Tourism Burlington encourages residents and visitors to show these businesses some love.

The Local Love Pass allows shoppers to visit 45+ participating businesses and take advantage of specials, discounts, promotions and featured menu items for passholders only. The pass is free to sign up for and once you sign up, you will receive a notification on your cell phone where you can save the passport to your phone. You will then see categories like Play, Stay, Shop, Eat & Drink where you can review the offers. Show the offer when visiting a business and hit redeem; as easy as that!

The Local Love Pass will run all summer long until September 12. Sign up for the Local Love pass on the Tourism Burlington website.

All summer long Tourism Burlington is encouraging residents to ‘Discover Your Own Backyard’ and the Local Love Pass allows you to do just that.

Kelly Harris, Marketing Specialist at Tourism Burlington says “The Local Love Pass helps promote businesses in our city. Some have offered discounts or promos, others have designed a special menu item or featured cocktail. Take advantage of the different offerings and discover something new and local.”

Tourism Burlington is the destination marketing organization for Burlington which operates a visitor information centre, manages tourism engagement within the community and for visitors alike. We market Burlington for its phenomenal attributes including the beautiful waterfront to the South, our scenic escarpment to the North, and vibrant downtown shopping areas