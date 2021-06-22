COVID picture shows continued improvement locally and province-wide

New COVID cases in the local Health units continue to show signs of improvement. Hamilton Public Health report 12 new cases today, up five from Monday, but still below the seven-day average of 16. There were no deaths reported. Hamilton now has only three active outbreaks with a combined case count of 20. There are now only 139 active COVID cases in Hamilton and hospitalizations are down to 33. Halton is reporting nine cases-eight of them in Oakville. There were no deaths. Hospitalizations in Halton sit at 7 cases.

Ontario is reporting 296 cases of COVID19 and nearly 21,100 tests completed. But provincial health officials say 80 cases from 2020 have been included in today’s count as a result of a “data review and clean-up” by Toronto Public Health. In addition, 60deaths were confirmed today but again, provincial health officials say that number was the result of a separate data cleanup and 54 of those deaths should have been included in previous totals. Locally, there are 51 new cases in the Region of Waterloo, 49 in Peel, 45 in Toronto, and 26 in Ottawa

The rolling seven-day average of new cases in Ontario now stands at 334, down from 479 one week ago.

With 16,784 tests processed over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health is reporting a provincewide positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, down from 2.3 per cent last Tuesday.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 12,869,310 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 199,000 doses administered yesterday. The vast majority of vaccinations administered are now second doses. Out of yesterday’s daily total of vaccinations 86 percent were second doses.