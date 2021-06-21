Will take helm at HSR

The City of Hamilton has appointed Maureen Cosyn Heath to lead the Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) as the City of Hamilton’s new transit director. Ms. Cosyn Health takes over the agency as it faces the challenge of realigning transit service in Hamilton to integrate with the proposed LRT.

Maureen brings more than 20 years of transit leadership experience to the role. Since 2008, she served as the original chief administrative officer at Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services (SOSTS). In this capacity, she led the development of every business process that enabled the successful administration of the consortium’s bussing services.

Prior to joining SOSTS, Maureen held leadership positions at the London Transit Commission for ten years, including manager of customer service and manager of operations.

Maureen will join the City on June 21, 2021, following the planned retirement of Debbie Dalle Vedove. Debbie joined the HSR in 2016, becoming the first woman director of transit.

“I am pleased to welcome Maureen to the City of Hamilton. I am confident that her technical expertise, industry knowledge and collaborative leadership style will be a great asset to the Transit Division as it continues to navigate the ongoing pandemic and plan for future growth in Hamilton,” said Dan McKinnon, general manager of public works