Virtual reading of The Odd Couple comes to the Burlington Performing Arts Centre

One is a neat freak, in need of a place to stay. The other’s a hot mess, open to a new roommate. They’re both played by two of Canada’s greatest comedic actors. They’re Felix and Oscar. They’re The Odd Couple.

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre (BPAC) presents a virtual reading of The Odd Couple, the Tony-Award-winning play that spawned movie and television adaptations and lives on as a timeless tale of two hilariously mis-matched personalities who forge a lasting friendship.

Who better to embody these classic characters than Bruce McCulloch (Kids in the Hall) as Felix Ungar, and Seán Cullen (The Seán Cullen Show) as Oscar Madison? The comedy pair will join local public figures in this second Dinner and a Show event supporting both BPAC and local restaurants. Sean Cullen (L) and Bruce McCulloch

Virtual theatregoers have two chances to catch this unique offering: Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Tickets for the stream cost $20 per household, or $15 for BPAC members and volunteers. To thank Burlington-area front-line healthcare workers for their sacrifices during this pandemic, they can contact the BPAC Box Office for complimentary tickets to the show. Fore tickets visit the Box Office.

Adapted to run approximately 60 minutes, this reading will be directed by Stratford Festival director Richard Ouzounian. In addition to the legendary Canadian comedy headliners, local community leaders have volunteered their time to fill out the colourful cast of characters at Felix and Oscar’s place.

The ensemble includes Burlington City Manager Tim Commisso, Brian Dean from the Burlington Downtown Business Association, Tim Caddigan from Cogeco and Myles Rusak from the Burlington Sound of Music Festival as the Poker Gang. The Pigeon Sisters will be played by Sarah Foord and BPAC’s very own Executive Director, Tammy Fox.

“The Odd Couple is a classic. Whether you’ve seen a stage production, or watched the movie, or even one of the many TV adaptations, everyone knows a Felix and everyone knows an Oscar,” said Fox. “There is nowhere else where you can watch Bruce McCulloch and Seán Cullen perform a Tony-winning play, from the comfort of your own home.”

“It’s amazing to present this show with Bruce and Seán in the lead roles, but maybe this time the Pigeon Sisters will steal the show,” Fox joked.

About the Show – THE ODD COUPLE

By Neal Simon. Play reading directed by Richard Ouzounian.

Felix Ungar, a neurotic, neat freak news writer, is thrown out by his wife and moves in with his friend Oscar Madison, a slovenly sportswriter. Despite Oscar’s problems – careless spending, excessive gambling, a poorly kept house filled with spoiled food – he seems to enjoy life. Felix, however, seems utterly incapable of enjoying anything and only finds purpose in pointing out his own and other people’s mistakes and foibles. Even when he tries to do so in a gentle and constructive way, his corrections and suggestions prove extremely annoying to those around him. Oscar, his closest friend, feels compelled to throw him out after only a brief time together, though he quickly realizes that Felix has had a positive effect on him.

About the Cast

Felix Ungar – Bruce McCulloch

Oscar Madison – Seán Cullen

Vinnie (the Poker Gang) – Tim Commisso (Burlington City Manager)

Roy (the Poker Gang) – Brian Dean (Burlington Downtown Business Association Executive Director)

Murray (the Poker Gang) – Tim Caddigan (Cogeco Senior Director Programming and Community Relations)

Speed (the Poker Gang) – Myles Rusak (Burlington Sound of Music Festival Executive Director)

Gwendolyn (the Pigeon Sisters) – Tammy Fox (Burlington Performing Arts Centre Executive Director)

Cecily (the Pigeon Sisters) – Sarah Foord