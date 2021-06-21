The Bay Observer
Hamilton reporting only seven new COVID cases
Hamilton reporting only seven new COVID cases

June 21, 2021

Hamilton Public Health reported only seven new COVID cases Monday with one death. There are now only 146 active COVID cases in Hamilton and no new outbreaks. There are now only six outbreaks underway in Hamilton. The seven-day average for new cases in Hamilton is 17. Halton reported 32 new cases, the highest total Since June 3rd. There were no deaths.

Ontario reported 270 new COVID cases but with only 13,800 tests completed the positivity rate rose slightly to 1.7 percent. There were only three deaths reported. There were 118,625 vaccinations administered Sunday for a total vaccination count of 12,669,775. The number of fully vaccinated residents is expected to hit the 3 Million ,mark today.

