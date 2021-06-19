Three Fatalities in Milton crash

Halton police have released details of a two car crash at Britannia Road and Fourth Line early Saturday morning. Shortly after Midnight Saturday Halton Police were called to the crash scene. Initial investigation indicated that a southbound Cadillac sedan driven by a 28 year old male from Milton collided with an eastbound sport utility vehicle with three occupants. Two of the SUV’s occupants died at the scene while the third succumbed to their injuries during EMS transport to a trauma center. The driver of the Cadillac sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. The Collision Reconstruction Unit attended and assumed carriage of the investigation. The intersection, which is equipped with stop lights, was closed for approximately 8 hours for the at-scene investigation.