Hamilton Police Investigating Overnight Shooting

Hamilton police are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence on the Stoney Creek mountain.

On Friday, June 18, 2021 shortly after 1:30am, Hamilton Police responded to the area of Columbus Gate and Lexington Ave after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived it was discovered that several bullets had been fired into the front door of the residence.

No one inside the residence was injured and the investigation is in its early stages.

A lone suspect was seen fleeing the area shortly after on foot.

At this time, investigators are asking any residents in the area to check their video cameras for any footage that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Det/Sgt. Greg Doerr or the East End Detectives Office by calling 905-546-2929.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com