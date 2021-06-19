Hamilton adds 17 COVID cases, one death

Hamilton Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases and one death—the first COVID-related death since June 11. The Hamilton count was down from the 30 cases reported Friday. There were no new outbreaks. Halton recorded 16 cases according to the provincial tally. Halton Public Health has stopped releasing updates on weekends. There were no new outbreaks in Hamilton, bringing the number of active outbreaks down to six.

Ontario is reporting 355 cases of COVID19 and 13 deaths. Nearly 25,400 tests were completed. Locally, there are 58 new cases in Toronto, 54 in the Region of Waterloo, 45 in Peel and 22 in the Porcupine Health Unit region. Hospitalizations have dropped to 336—almost all of which are in ICU beds.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 12,366,899 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 213,236 doses administered yesterday – a new Ontario record. The number of fully vaccinated residents is now more than 2.725,000.