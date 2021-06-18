Uptick in local COVID cases
There was an uptick in new COVID cases as Hamilton was declared a hotspot for the new Delta Variant of the virus. Hamilton Public Health reported 30 new COVID cases – the highest case count in a week– with no deaths. In Halton there were 17 new cases reported, also with no deaths. Hospitalizations in Hamilton declined by three to 37. Halton hospitals now have eight COVID patients-all at Oakville Trafalgar hospitals.
Ontario is reporting 345 cases of COVID19 and over 26,600 tests completed. For a positivity rate of 1.4 percent. There was only one death recorded- the first time that has happened since October. Locally, there are 85 new cases in Waterloo, 50 in Toronto, 50 in Peel and 22 in York Region. Hospitalizations dropped by 19 to 378 and ICU cases decreased by 10 to 352. It was another record day for vaccinations with 210,000 shots administered for a total of12,153,663. The majority of the shots are now second doses. There are over 2,547.000 fully vaccinated residents.