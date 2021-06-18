Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination program update on accelerated second doses

The Ontario government included Hamilton as one of 10 public health units identified as a Delta variant hot spot. In order to provide a strong level of protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant, the Province is accelerating eligibility for Hamilton residents to book a second dose appointment as follows:

• On Monday, June 21, 2021 at 8 am, individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9, 2021 will be eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval.

• On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8 am, individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 30, 2021 will be eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval.

• Starting the week of June 28, 2021 (date to be determined by the province) all individuals aged 18 and over who have received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to book their second dose appointment. The appointment will be scheduled at least 28 days after the first dose, per the recommended interval.

Booking an appointment

• Appointments for a shortened second dose interval for individuals at large-scale and some mobile pop-up clinics can be booked through the Provincial online booking system found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking or by calling the Provincial call centre at 1-888-999-6488. For more information on second doses at a mobile pop-up clinic or for those without a Green Ontario Health Card please visit www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking.

• As of today, 104 participating pharmacies are offering Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to individuals aged 12+ and 18+ respectively. Locations are on the Province’s website along with more details about how to book an appointment at each pharmacy: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations .

• Hamilton’s Primary Care partners are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in various locations across the city. Clinic locations and how to book can be found at www.hamilton.ca/VaccineBooking .

The Hamilton healthcare partners have administered approximately 443,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Upwards of 71.8 per cent of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 have received a vaccine to date with 18.9 per cent having completed their vaccine series. In addition, 53 per cent of youth ages 12-17 have received a first dose to date.