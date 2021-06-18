COVID Vaccine keeps rolling in

Ontario stands to get another four million doses of COVID vaccine in the final two weeks of June alone. In addition to the roughly 1.9 million doses of Pfizer vaccine which had already been scheduled, Ontario stands to get a million doses of the Moderna vaccine in each of the remaining two weeks in June. This is in addition to the million doses of Moderna received this week.

To date Canada has distributed 34 million COVID vaccine doses and Ontario has received 13 million of those.

Asked about a possible COVID vaccination passport. Prime Minister Trudeau told reporters that the federal government is working on a national certification program. In the medium term, the program will allow Canadians to upload their vaccination certificates that are issued by health units. Longer term, the federal government will seek to access Provincial data in order to develop a passport system that will be acceptable to other countries around the world.

The government also announced travel restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border will remain in place for at least another month.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the American and Canadian governments are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel until July 21.

He said the government will provide details on Monday about plans to let fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents enter the country.