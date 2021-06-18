Continuing drop in COVID cases as vaccinations set record

Ontario is reporting 345 cases of COVID19 and over 26,600 tests completed. For a positivity rate of 1.4 percent. There was only one death recorded- the first time that has happened since October. Locally, there are 85 new cases in Waterloo, 50 in Toronto, 50 in Peel and 22 in York Region. Hospitalizations dropped by 19 to 378 and ICU cases decreased by 10 to 352. It was another record day for vaccinations with 210,000 shots administered for a total of12,153,663. The majority of the shots are now second doses. There are over 2,547.000 fully vaccinated residents.

New COVID cases are dropping off sharply in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health reported just 11 cases Thursday – down from 19 on Wednesday and Halton had only six cases. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit. Hamilton’s active case count in down to 170, and the 7-day average of new cases is 20. There are 40 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals and seven in Halton. There was a new outbreak in Hamilton at the Bistro Vie involving two staff members. There are now nine active outbreaks remaining in Hamilton.