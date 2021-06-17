Ministry approves City’s remediation workplan for targeted dredging in Chedoke Creek

The City of Hamilton has received Ministry of the Environment, Conservation & Parks (MECP) approval to implement its remediation workplan for targeted dredging in Chedoke Creek, and begin the process of preparing a workplan for Cootes Paradise, which will detail the specific scope of offsetting works outlined in the Cootes Paradise Report that went to City Council in March.

This spring, the City began executing some preliminary activities outlined in the remediation workplan for targeted dredging in Chedoke Creek in advance of the approval to mitigate any delays, and will begin working on implementing the rest of the workplan while awaiting further clarity from the MECP on its expected timeline for completion of the work.

The MECP approval also indicated the desire for the City to, as soon as possible, implement short-term direct measures, such as small-scale aeration systems, floating vegetated mats, algal mats or decaying vegetation harvesting in areas around lower Chedoke Creek and Princess Point to ensure conditions are not further degraded with the coming hot and dry summer season. The project team will work on implementing these measures as quickly as possible. Vegetative mat used to remove contaminants from wetland

The vegetative mats referred to are an interesting concept. Floating vegetative mats, also known as floating treatment wetlands (FTWs), have been used to manage and remove excess nutrients and metals from surface waters under a variety of conditions. The plants used for FTWs accumulate and store nutrients within their tissues, which can be mechanically removed from the area thereby improving surface water quality.

Staff are preparing a report for an upcoming General Issues Committee (GIC) meeting that will provide further information.