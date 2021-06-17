COVID case count continues to drop
New COVID cases are dropping off sharply in Hamilton and Halton. Hamilton Public Health reported just 11 cases Thursday – down from 19 on Wednesday and Halton had only six cases. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit. Hamilton’s active case count in down to 170, and the 7-day average of new cases is 20. There are 40 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals and seven in Halton. There was a new outbreak in Hamilton at the Bistro Vie involving two staff members. There are now nine active outbreaks remaining in Hamilton.
Ontario reported 370 new COVID cases, and with over 30,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is down to 1.5 percent. There were seven deaths reported. For the second straight day the province set a single-day record for vaccinations with 210,611 shots administered, the majority of which, (173,000) were second doses. The total number of residents fully vaccinated is now almost 2.4 Million. The province will pass the 12 Million mark for total doses today. Hospitalizations have dropped below 400-sitting at 397, but the majority of those hospitalized are also seriously ill ICU patients.