Continued drop in COVID cases, positivity rate as vaccinations hit 12 Million
Ontario reported 370 new COVID cases, and with over 30,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is down to 1.5 percent. There were seven deaths reported. For the second straight day the province set a single-day record for vaccinations with 210,611 shots administered, the majority of which, (173,000) were second doses. The total number of residents fully vaccinated is now almost 2.4 Million. The province will pass the 12 Million mark for total doses today. Hospitalizations have dropped below 400-sitting at 397, but the majority of those hospitalized are also seriously ill ICU patients.
Hamilton Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases today but the positivity rate has come down to 3.5 percent. There was a new outbreak at the Salvation Army shelter involving on resident but the number of active outbreaks has dropped to eight. There are no new deaths reported. Halton’s case count dropped to seven and for the first time in several months, there were no new cases in Burlington. There are 38 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals and only seven in Halton. Joseph Brant Hospital has no COVID patients at present.