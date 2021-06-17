Canada’s Largest Ribfest is “Popping” back up this Canada Day

Canada’s Largest Ribfest, a fundraising initiative of Rotary Burlington Lakeshore, will be returning to Burlington Centre for a “Pop-Up” drive-thru event, this Canada Day July 1st, 2021.

The event will be held at the Burlington Centre parking lot, at 777 Guelph Line from 10am to 7pm. With social distancing protocols in place. “The safety of our guests, rib teams & volunteers is top priority, while also supporting the charities who need us most right now.”, said Jay Bridle, Co-Chair of Canada’s Largest Ribfest.

Over the course of 25 years, through Canada’s Largest Ribfest, Rotary Burlington Lakeshore has raised over $4.5 million for local, national, and international charities.

Pre-pandemic the Ribfest would attract upwards of 175,000 guests.

Rotary Burlington Lakeshore President Jay Thomblison stated that, “after the success of last year’s Rotary Drive-Thru Ribfests, we saw fit to try it again, not just once, but twice this summer! Proceeds from this event, along with those generated from our upcoming Labour Day Drive-Thru, will enable us to continue that support that our charitable friends rely on.”

Guests are asked to enter Burlington Centre from the Fairview Street entrance and will remain in their vehicles for the duration of their visit. Food vendors will take orders and payment (cards preferred) and will deliver each completed order to your vehicle. Gloves and masks will be worn by all staff, vendors, and volunteers.

Four rib teams in attendance will include Camp 31 BBQ, Billy Bones BBQ, Uncle Sam’s BBQ, and Sticky Fingers BBQ. There will also be food offerings from East Side Mario’s, Blaze Pizza, Tiny Tom Donuts, and Ontario Corn Roasters, ensuring that there’s something for the entire family. The event will also include live music for guests to enjoy while they wait in the comfort and safety of their vehicles.