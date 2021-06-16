Province adds another pop-up vaccination clinic for East Hamilton

In partnership with Hamilton Public Health Services, the Ministry of Health’s mobile team is visiting Hamilton and will be hosting additional outdoor mobile pop-up vaccination clinics on June 19 & 20. These clinics have been located in areas of the City with lower vaccination coverage rates in order to improve access to the vaccine. Individuals 12 years of age and older who are eligible to receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can book into the clinic. Clinic details How to access Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School 1715 Main St. E. L8G 1E3 June 19 & 20, 2021 Clinics can be accessed by: booking an appointment through the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 Community Ambassador registration

These mobile pop-up clinics will be located outdoors. Individuals are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and protect themselves against the sun.

Please note, these clinics will be at this location on these days only and then will move onto another location. This team will return for scheduled second dose appointments.

To date, Hamilton healthcare partners have administered approximately 430,192 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 71.5% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 and 51.9% of youth ages 12+ receiving a vaccine to date.