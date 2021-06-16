Ontario records lowest positive COVID rate in 8 months

Ontario is reporting 384 cases of COVID19 and 12 deaths. Nearly 28,100 tests were completed providing a positivity rate of 1.5 percent-the lowest rate since October 2020. Locally, there are 71 new cases in Waterloo, 60 in Peel, 54 in Toronto, 23 in Middlesex-London and 21 in Ottawa.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 11,732,414 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 202,984 doses administered yesterday – a new Ontario record.

At only four cases, Hamilton recorded its lowest single-day case count since early last fall. There were no deaths recorded. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were down by four to 41. There was one new outbreak back at National Steel Car involving three employees. Otherwise, the active case count was down to 10.

Halton recorded 18 new COVID cases, up eight from Monday, also with no deaths. There are now only eight COVID patients in Halton hospitals.