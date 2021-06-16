David Sweet bids farewell to Parliament

Fkamborough-Glanbrook MP David sweet announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election. This week he made his final speech in the legislature. In the speech Mr. Sweet touched on the issue of mental health.

Mr. Chair, for almost 16 years, I have had the honour of speaking in the

House of Commons chamber to represent the interests of Canadians. As the

adage goes, all good things must come to an end. On the day of the next

election, I bid you and my colleagues adieu and express my appreciation for

the many individuals who have made it possible for me to serve as a member

of Parliament and to serve my country.



First and foremost, my thanks go to my amazing and beautiful bride of almost

40 years, Almut Sweet. She has had to tolerate too many absences,

interruptions and stress that, unfortunately, our partners must endure for

us to be present in Ottawa. In Almut’s case, she also endured two cancer

surgeries and the tragic loss of our daughter, Lara. My sweetheart not only

has my undying love, but also gratitude and deep respect for her willingness

to sacrifice for my service and for our country.



My next thanks go to all my children, who, along with my wife, suffered many

absences due to my being here in Ottawa. All of them have been so gracious.

They always referred to my absences as a mission they approved of and were

thankful for my work representing our country. I am so looking forward to

spending more time with them, more time with Theresa, Christopher, Lucian,

Reuben, D.C., and grandchildren, far too many names to name.



Next are the constituents of Flamborough—Glanbrook, but also those of

Waterdown, Westdale, West Hamilton, Dundas, and Ancaster, whom I served for

quite some time as well. I ask them to accept my heartfelt thanks for

placing their trust and confidence in me to represent them here in this

House of Commons. Their vote gave me a privilege very few Canadians have

been able to experience throughout the history of our great nation, and for

that they have my sincere, undying gratitude.



I hope my colleagues forgive me, because one of the missions we had in my

office was to launch young people into successful careers in politics. My

staff over the years, and the list is long, deserve to be named: Doug,

Carolyn, Diane, Steph, Laurie, Erin, Justin, Kesha, Michael, Katherine,

Rebecca, Justin, Jacob, James, Nathan, Rachel, Monica, Alicia, Sandra,

Lewan, Chris, Jacob, Colin, Tracey and presently Patricia, Liz, James,

Simon, Denise, Alex and Dan.



All members should readily admit that without hard-working, dedicated,

patient staff, they would accomplish very little. I thank team Sweet for all

they did to make me look good, and more importantly for all they do for

Canadians. They are a gift to our nation.



As I just said, all of my staff are amazing, but there are very special

staff who believed in me and were with me from the very beginning, and they

deserve special mention. Doug and Carolyn Brown took on the task of

shepherding me through the process of establishing a constituency office,

and by so doing they set the standard remarkably high for all future staff.

Their professional, mature approach to constituent service meant that we had

a stellar reputation throughout the entire greater city of Hamilton and

consequently were able to successfully sort out the problems of thousands of

people, everywhere from rescuing Canadians from despot dictatorships around

the world to those dreaded CRA files. I am in Doug and Carolyn’s debt for

the rest of my days for their service and friendship. Canada is a better

nation for them.



Stef Rose was my first legislative assistant, who had such a drive to excel

that he interviewed many senior staff on the Hill to make sure he was able

to serve in his capacity with excellence, and he sure did. Stef, three

times, rewrote legislation for me that became one of the few private

members’ bills to pass with all-party support, the Fairness for Victims of

Violent Offenders Act. He managed committee work and so much more, but

ultimately always stood out because he was ready to go the extra mile. I am

so happy that my friend Stef is where he always wanted to be, and Canada is

a better and safer place due to his efforts.



Somehow I convinced a fine man named Dan Muise that I was the candidate who

needed to be elected to serve Canadians alongside Stephen Harper. Dan

started his career as a special assistant to Jean Charest, when he was

elected as a member of this House.



The riding was known as Ancaster–Dundas–Flamborough–Westdale in those days,

and, beginning in 2004, Dan helped me with virtually every aspect of my

parliamentary career, including when I was able to dump my frustrations on

him after particularly rough days.



Dan has served this country in ways that many will never know, and he will

never be adequately rewarded for it, yet Dan is not the kind of person who

does what he does for reward. His dedication to Canada is his love for the

same. I thank Dan for his service, hard work and dedication, and for our

deep friendship.



Then there are our best friends who help us keep our feet on the ground and

bring us a better perspective to life than what we get within this thing we

call the Ottawa bubble. They are the ones who helped us early in life, and

who know who we are and who we are becoming. Bob Baxter and Reid Meyers have

both departed this world for eternity, but they mentored a young man who had

a fleet of tow trucks back in 1982 and encouraged him to grow in character,

intellect and spirituality.



My best friends, Larry and Leslie Brune, have assisted me and my family in

every imaginable way. Their generosity, hospitality, dedication and kindness

are, in no small way, one of the substantial reasons I am here today. These

two individuals I speak of have quietly helped hundreds of people, and they

have done it so humbly and quietly that few know the amazing impact they

have had on large groups of Americans and Canadians. Their selfless efforts

to serve others is so great, the human language falters at trying to explain

their love for others.



I extend a special thanks to my friend Franc, a reserve officer in the

Israel Defense Forces, who always welcomed me to Israel. He is such a good

friend and brother, who I get to see so seldom. I wish peace and protection

to Franc and his family.



My thanks go to so many supporters and donors who gave of their time, their

talents and their money to make sure I could continue to wage successive

successful campaigns. Their assistance is so important in our democracy, and

it often goes unnoticed, but they really are the engine behind every

candidate and determine their ultimate success. I thank them.



I would now like to give a message to my colleagues. All of us in this

chamber should reflect often on the magnitude of responsibility we have and

the fact that we live in a nation that still, for the most part, elects

individuals on their merit and not on their social status or their wealth,

as we see in some other nations. We are blessed to live in a country where

voters determine the outcome of an election and not individual political

parties with the right to establish lists for voters or a regime of evil

elites who tell voters how they should vote. This is a rich gift that has

been carefully protected by past generations. It has been fought for with

Canadian blood in past conflicts.



No matter which party members are from in this chamber, their individual

responsibility as a member is to guard this cherished institution. That is

exactly why we are obliged to swear an oath to Her Majesty the Queen of

Canada. We do not protect this institution because we are privileged. We

guard and protect this institution because this chamber is where critical

issues that concern individual Canadians are debated and resolved.



I thought I had a good handle on what I was just talking about until the

evening we were to vote on whether we would sustain our troops in

Afghanistan. I knew the issues, and I knew the good work our troops had

accomplished. I knew about the young girls and women who had never

experienced freedom until our troops arrived.



However, when the bells began to ring, the weight of what we were about to

vote on reached a much higher level of severity than it had in my entire

life. I realized that my vote would not only allow a continued effort by our

troops to accomplish their good work, but it also meant that our young men

and women were going to continue to be placed in harm’s way, and it meant

Canadians would die.



There were many poignant times in my career that were transformative and

gave me a deeper clarity regarding the magnitude of our responsibilities,

but sustaining our troops in one of the most dangerous areas of Afghanistan,

areas other countries had abandoned, was the most sobering. I encourage all

of my colleagues to think for themselves, bearing in mind the oath we have

taken, and their concerns for their constituents and all Canadians.



Political parties are great institutions in and of themselves, and I am very

grateful for my party, the Conservative Party of Canada, and my band of

brothers and sisters, my colleagues. Consequently, I want to encourage all

members from all parties to, yes, be a team player but also be ready to

think through all issues and steward their own integrity. Members want that

confidence when they look in the mirror every day, that they are their own

person.



Some of my colleagues have become good friends, and I will keep them long

past politics.



The member for Niagara West is such a good friend. He phoned me up after I

was elected and said, “Come on up here. I’m going to show you the ropes so

you can hit the ground running and you’re not going to have to figure

everything out for yourself”. He has been profoundly generous, and I want to

give Dino my gratitude.



The member for Brantford—Brant is a great gentleman, and I have appreciated

his character and candour. When we have colleagues we can disagree with,

debate and still be friends, it is priceless.



Dave Van Kesteren retired before the last election, but for all the time he

served with me and was my seatmate, we became great friends and sorted out a

lot of important issues, and we had a lot of fun.



The member for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame made our trip to London and

Scotland a special treat as did the member for Gatineau in joining me for

the most scenic jog in my life down the River Thames in London.



For almost 15 years, I served with the member for Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston

on the Subcommittee on International Human Rights and with two fine Liberal

members, Mario Silva and Irwin Cotler. We worked together to stand up for

people who were being jailed, persecuted, tortured and killed. We were able

to save many lives working together. I am so grateful for their co-operation

and work with me.



Finally, some have asked me why I am leaving Parliament. Well, the truth is,

I am not fully well. I want to take this opportunity to encourage others who

are not well to get help.



I thought a lot since January, when I made the decision not to run in the

next election, about what caused my mental health jaundice. I do not know if

it was the four years of incarceration in a juvenile institution when I was

12. It may have been when I was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant in

Lockport, New York; or the betrayal of business partners when I was a young

businessman; or losing two children, one who died in my hands while I was

trying to deliver her and another who took her own life. Maybe the terrorist

attack here on Parliament Hill played a role and the too many funerals I

planned, because I was always looked to as the guy who could handle it. The

fifteen years of hearing the worst stories of human suffering in the human

rights committee, I know, played a role. Likely, the entire lot played a

role as did the current draconian lockdowns.



We should all respect that everyone has a limit, and that it is different

for everyone. Thankfully, there are many who have greater limits than us,

like many who are in the Canadian Forces, and for those individuals, we are

so grateful.



All of us need to be conscious of what our limit is and ensure that we get

relief and help when needed well before it becomes crippling. This is what I

am doing, and I encourage all those who can hear my voice and need help to

seek it and be relentless to get what they need. They need not feel any

shame. We all need help sometimes.



I also plead with those who do not currently need help to be patient and

help others. Just this past weekend, my friend, Nicholas Lauwers, a

psychotherapist himself, was there for me and helped me to get back on track

just by being willing to listen. I thank Nick for that.



My final but most important thanks goes to the Lord Jesus Christ. The

reconstruction of my life that happened after I made a commitment to Christ

is what animates every aspect of my life. Of all I am grateful for, my

gratitude to God is far beyond all the other thanksgivings I can give.



On the Centre Block arches are three scriptures, “Where there is no vision,

the people perish; “Give the king thy judgments, O God, and thy

righteousness unto the king’s son”; and on the other, “He shall have

dominion also from sea to sea”.



These are words that guided principled people as imperfect as they were to

build a nation that people from the four corners of the world want to get

to, to call their home. People are not staying up all night thinking they

have to plot and scheme on how to get to Iran. They are not saying if they

could just get to Russia, everything would be okay.



All around the world, people are plotting, scheming and thinking if they

could just get to Canada.



May God continue to bless Canada and make it glorious and free.



