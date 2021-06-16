Continued signs of improvement in COVID cases locally and across province

Hamilton Public Health reported 19 new COVID cases today but the positivity rate has come down to 3.5 percent. There was a new outbreak at the Salvation Army shelter involving on resident but the number of active outbreaks has dropped to eight. There are no new deaths reported. Halton’s case count dropped to seven and for the first time in several months, there were no new cases in Burlington. There are 38 COVID patients in Hamilton Hospitals and only seven in Halton. Joseph Brant Hospital has no COVID patients at present.

Ontario is reporting 384 cases of COVID19 and 12 deaths. Nearly 28,100 tests were completed providing a positivity rate of 1.5 percent-the lowest rate since October 2020. Locally, there are 71 new cases in Waterloo, 60 in Peel, 54 in Toronto, 23 in Middlesex-London and 21 in Ottawa.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 11,732,414 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This includes 202,984 doses administered yesterday – a new Ontario record.