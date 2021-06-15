Hamilton records only four new COVID cases

At only four cases, Hamilton recorded its lowest single-day case count since early last fall. There were no deaths recorded. Hospitalizations in Hamilton were down by four to 41. There was one new outbreak back at National Steel Car involving three employees. Otherwise, the active case count was down to 10.

Halton recorded 18 new COVID cases, up eight from Monday, also with no deaths. There are now only eight COVID patients in Halton hospitals.

Ontario is reporting the lowest single-day COVID count since mid September. The province is reporting 296 cases of COVID19 and 13 deaths. Nearly 17,200 tests were completed for a positivity rate of 2.3 percent. Locally, there are 62 new cases in Peel, 60 in Toronto, 45 in Waterloo, 15 in York Region and 13 in Halton. Hospitalizations sit at 433 with 382 in ICU care.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 11,529,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 184,989 doses administered yesterday. The number of fully vaccinated residents has passed the 2 Million mark and now sits at over 2,037,000.