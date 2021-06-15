Ontario endorses moving Burlington growth area away from downtown

Although it was too late to stop a massive high rise from being built across the street from city hall, Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark announced that the Ford government is moving the Urban Growth Centre (UGC) away from the downtown and closer to the Burlington GO station.

Said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “I am proud to support Jane McKenna, MPP Burlington by re-designating the Urban Growth Centre away from the downtown and closer to the Burlington GO station which will ensure that the downtown area is preserved.

“Burlington’s Urban Growth Centre and Major Transit Station Area designation have been in place for over a decade. This re-designation will put homes near transit which aligns with the policies laid out in the provincial Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” It will also help preserve the many incredible features that makes downtown Burlington unique,” said Burlington MPP Jane McKenna. Ssaid Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of Burlington. “I am grateful to MPP Jane McKenna for her tireless hard work and advocacy at the provincial table to help make this a reality. Looking ahead, Burlington will be able to grow and evolve in ways that truly reflect the community’s vision for the city we all love so much.”

View Post

In an effort to protect the integrity of Burlington’s downtown, in March 2020, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark gave the Region of Halton the ability to remove the designation of the downtown John Street bus terminal as a mobility hub and Major Transit Station Area from its Official Plan.

The mobility hub, in conjunction with the previously designated Urban Growth Centre downtown, would have resulted in ongoing high-density development in Burlington’s downtown and waterfront.

In 2010, under the previous government, the then Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing made the decision to identify the Downtown Burlington mobility hub when approving the Region of Halton’s Official Plan. This decision was taken with the advice of Metrolinx, based on the 2008 Regional Transportation Plan. In March 2020 the provincial government permitted Halton Region to remove this designation.

About the Urban Growth Centre

Burlington’s Urban Growth Centre, currently located in downtown Burlington, was established by the last government under the Places to Grow Act in 2006. The designation was blamed by opponents for the explosion of high rise buildings in the Brant Street and Lakeshore area, and led to wholesale Council changes in the 2018 municipal election.