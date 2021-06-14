Innovation Park to get tech Hub

As the automobile industry moved towards greater electrification, manufacturers will be required to quickly pivot their operations and seize new supply chain opportunities.

MP Filomena Tassi, announced a $10-million FedDev Ontario investment for McMaster University to establish iHub, a university-based integrated automotive, aerospace and advanced manufacturing network.

iHub, located at the McMaster Innovation Park, will bring together industry experts at state-of-the-art facilities to support manufacturers, automotive and aerospace suppliers and SMEs to develop, test and incorporate the latest technologies required for the production of next-generation electric and autonomous vehicles and energy-efficient and intelligent aircrafts. iHub will then connect participants with large automotive and aerospace manufacturers that require these solutions, expanding opportunities for local suppliers from across southern Ontario to integrate into these global supply chains.

The project is expected to support more than 230 SMEs, spanning the automotive corridor from Windsor to Oshawa, to facilitate the commercialization of 100 new products or services, support up to 170 direct jobs and leverage $16.8 million from industry partners including Ford, Honda, Bombardier, Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and De Havilland. iHub will also provide direct industry training of at least 200 high-quality personnel in SMEs looking to join global aerospace and automotive value chains.

“The launch of iHub here in Hamilton will have a direct positive impact on our local automotive and aerospace supply chains by reducing barriers to procurement that have historically impacted businesses and suppliers in this space. These connections will ensure that the stepping stones to success are in place for our innovators and businesses in the automotive and aerospace sectors,” noted Bob Bratina, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East–Stoney Creek