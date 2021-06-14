COVID cases dropping in Hamilton and Halton

There was a big drop off in local COVID cases Monday with Hamilton reporting 11 cases and Halton 10-7 of which were in Burlington. Hamilton hospitalizations increased by 6 to 44, and Halton reported only 10 COVID cases in its hospitals. There were no new deaths reported in either district. There were also no new outbreaks in Hamilton where the number has decreased to 10.

Ontario is reporting 447 cases of COVID19 but with only 13,600 tests completed. There were four deaths reported. Locally, there are 110 new cases in Toronto, 61 in Peel, 56 in Waterloo, 39 in Porcupine and 29 in Durham.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 11,344,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 135,574 doses administered yesterday. There are now almost 1,9 Million residents fully vaccinated.