Pop-up Vaccination clinic for Stoney Creek and east Hamilton

A Ministry of Health mobile team is visiting Hamilton and will be hosting additional outdoor mobile pop-up vaccination clinics on June 15 & 16. These clinics have been located in areas of the City with lower vaccination coverage rates in order to improve access to the vaccine. Individuals 12 years of age and older who are eligible to receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine can book into the clinic.

These mobile pop-up clinics will be located outdoors. Individuals are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and protect themselves against the sun. Clinic details How to access Stoney Creek Recreation Centre 45 King St. W., L8G 1H7 June 15 & 16, 2021 Clinics can be accessed by: booking an appointment through the Public Health Services COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848, option 7 Community Ambassador registration

Please note, these clinics will be at this location on these days only and then will move onto another location. This team will return for scheduled second dose appointments.

The Hamilton healthcare partners announce that to date, we have administered approximately 387,127 doses of COVD-19 vaccine – with upwards of 68.3% of Hamiltonians over the age of 18 and 44% of youth ages 12+ receiving a vaccine to date.

Public Health Services recommends that everyone who is eligible for a vaccination receive the first vaccine that is available to them.