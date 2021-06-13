Plastic bollards no match for 18-wheelers: Cycling Committee

The Hamilton Cycling Committee is calling on the Hamilton Public Works Committee to install concrete barriers separating the Cannon Street bike lanes from the rest of the road. The committee notes, “Cannon Street is also currently a truck route which reduces safety, as the bicycle barriers are currently very small compared to the size and weight of most trucks. Trucks on Cannon Street increase discomfort among cyclists, pushing less comfortable cyclists away from cycling or onto sidewalks where dangerous collisions with pedestrians can occur. Hunter Street, Bay Street and Cannon Street West have all had concrete curbs implemented to improve safety and comfort. This was implemented partly resulting from a spike in cycling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the known benefits of physical protection being a part of safe cycling infrastructure. Cannon Street East was repaired, and there were some concrete curbs implemented but there are large sections which only utilize less than desirable rubber curbs that are easily crushed, driven over and offer little incentive to not enter the bicycle lane.

“As Cannon Street does not have space for 3-foot painted buffers, planters, signs, or other forms of physical protection, the curb or raised median should be utilized. In this way larger size, weight, visibility of concrete curbs improves safety over smaller rubber curbs.”

“Ontario Traffic Book 18 provides a graph comparing posted speed limit and average daily traffic volume. Cannon Street falls well within the “Physically Separated Bikeway” need. To this end, Hamilton should strive to provide better than minimum standards for bicycle tracks. Cannon Street should be designed with all ages and abilities in mind.