Hamilton and Halton continue to record low case counts, hospitalizations
Hamilton Public Health is reporting 19 new COVID cases Sunday and no deaths. There were no new outbreaks, but the existing outbreak at the Dundas Retirement Place added three cases. Halton reported 18 cases with no deaths. Nine of the cases were in Milton, five in Burlington, four in Oakville and none in Halton Hills. Hospitalizations in Hamilton and Halton remained unchanged with 38 cases in Hamilton and 15 in Halton hospitals.
Ontario is reporting 530 cases of COVID19 and seven deaths. Over 20,700 tests were completed. Locally, there are 102 new cases in Toronto, 97 in Waterloo, 81 in Peel, 68 in Porcupine and 24 in Ottawa. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 11,208,867 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 186,415 doses administered yesterday. Nearly 1.8 million residents are now fully vaccinated.