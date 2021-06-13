Police arrest man who they say shot up a Milton Pizza Nova

Halton Police are thanking the public for assisting them, in making an arrest regarding a dangerous robbery in Milton. On Thursday, June 10, 2021 at approximately 6:55 pm the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received multiple calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred at Pizza Nova located at 6921 Derry Road in Milton.

A lone male entered the restaurant armed with a black long gun and demanded cash from an employee working inside. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fired several rounds inside the restaurant. The suspect exited the store and continued for fire several more rounds before fleeing the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

No physical injuries were sustained by anyone as a result of the incident.

Police made the arrest Friday without incident at a Milton residence. The suspect is being held in custody and his name wont be released until he makes a bail appearance.