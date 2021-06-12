Low COVID case counts locally and across province

Hamilton Public Health reported 33 new COVID cases Saturday, and no deaths. There were no new outbreaks reported and the number of active outbreaks remains at 11. Halton reported only 10 new cases and no deaths. Eight of the new cases were in Burlington.

Ontario is reporting 502 cases of COVID19 and 15 deaths. Nearly 24,100 tests were completed. Locally, there are 89 new cases in Toronto, 71 in Peel, 51 in Waterloo, 37 in York Region and 31 in Durham. Hospitalizations declined by 42 to 447, and ICU cases dropped by 18 to 422.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 11,022,452 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 195,032 doses administered yesterday. There are now 1,667 residents fully vaccinated.