Big turnout in Burlington to honor London family killed

There were many marches and prayer vigils yesterday to honour the victims of the London mass murder of a Muslim family last week. In London about 10,000 people marched about seven kilometres (4.4 miles) on Friday from the spot where the family was struck down to a nearby mosque, located close to where 20-year=old Nathaniel Veltman was arrested by police. Other rallies or vigils in Canada took place in Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga, Montreal and Quebec.

In Burlington a prayer vigil was held at Spencer Smith Park, Friday.

Imam Abdullah Hatia of the Halton Mosque leads in prayer during the Call to Prayer Service in Spencer Smith Park on Friday afternoon.







Speaking at a Call to Prayer Service in Spencer Smith Park on Friday, Mayor Marianne Meed Ward joined about 200 people in mourning the loss of four members of a Muslim family tragically killed in London.

“City council and I as your mayor stand with you in ending Islamophobia,” she said.

“We mourn with you the loss of this beautiful family, leaving a nine-year-old boy alone.”

The mayor said the city of Burlington and its council promotes diversity and inclusion. “We want everyone to be welcome and respected,” she said.

Meed Ward said everyone needs to speak out anytime they hear a word of unkindness or hatred spoken.

Imam Abdullah Hatia and Imam Junaid Hanslod of the Halton Mosque led the prayers.

Pictures by Denis Gibbons, Burlington story courtesy Burlington Gazette